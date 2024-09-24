Sammy Guevara Reflects On Being Cody Rhodes’ Last AEW Opponent

Sammy Guevara was Cody Rhodes’ final opponent in AEW, and he recently looked back at the ladder match between them. Guevara faced Rhodes in a ladder match for the TNT Championship on the January 26, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite and picked up the win, after which Rhodes left the company and eventually ended up back in WWE. Guevara looked back on the match in a conversation with Diamond Dallas Page posted to the latter’s Twitter account, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his cutter to Rhodes off the ladder: “On the plane, the whole time, I’m just thinking, ‘What can we do?’ And I know the Hardys, they would do a move where Jeff Hardy would spring off the top, over the ladder, into a legdrop. And I thought … ooh, a cutter! Is that even possible? The only tricky part was, if that ladder that I spring up to jump off kicks out behind me, we’re gonna have a Botchamania moment.”

On Rhodes giving it his all in the match: “He could’ve easily phoned it in, but he gave it 110%. He wanted to do so much craziness. And so going into it, I know what Cody’s mindset is: it’s just like, go balls to the wall.”