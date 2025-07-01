Sammy Guevara Reflects On Having Tay Melo Back On AEW TV

Sammy Guevara is very happy to have his wife Tay Melo back on AEW TV. Melo made her return at AEW Fyter Fest last month after a lengthy hiatus that began at Double or Nothing 2023. Guevara spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and was asked what it’s like to have Melo back with the company.

“Man, it’s so cool because, I mean, for the longest time it was her and I, and we were just like this package deal, as we always said, package deal,” Guevara said (per Fightful). “Then all of a sudden, you know, it was just me on the road for a long time. Because even when she was pregnant, she was still traveling. She traveled all the way up until, like, August, and she gave birth in November. So, yeah, I mean, she literally quit the JAS with, like, a big old belly. It was awesome. But then after she left, then it was just me, and it was a little weird at first.”

He continued, “Now it’s cool because it’s like I got my partner in crime back, but now it’s different too because it’s like I’m still missing our other partner in crime, which is our little daughter, Luna. Anytime all of us go, it’s tougher, it’s harder, but it’s like I feel like, okay, peace. We’re all here. So we’re not bringing her every week because I feel like that’s a little unfair for Luna, even though she probably would love to go. In my opinion, I want to bring her all the time. I don’t want to be away from her. But we’re like, no, only if we’re going to be gone multiple days we’ll bring her. So, yeah, I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Melo has re-aligned herself with Anna Jay, battling Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford since her return.