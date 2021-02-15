Sammy Guevara Reportedly Has No Heat From AEW For Impact Wrestling Incident

It was reported yesterday that Sammy Guevara was pulled from a recent Impact Wrestling taping when he did not like the creative plans for him. The report stated that Guevara initially agreed to the idea but later began to text Impact about other ideas and was “not wanting to do what was agreed to.” This resulted in Impact cancelling him from appearing at the TV tapings.

The initial report said that Guevara had heat from Tony Khan from the incident, but the latest Wrestling Observer Radio reports that this is not the case. It was noted that the rumors of heat were “blown out of proportion.”

Meltzer added that according to a source, the angle Guevara turned down “was something he should have turned down.” It was stated that ‘some of the framework had to have been agreed to’, because Tony khan has to know what other promotions are doing with AEW wrestlers. It’s a similar situation to when Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho go to NJPW. Tony Khan has to approve of other promotions’ plans for his wrestlers. So this was a case where Khan likely agreed to the plans but Guevara didn’t.