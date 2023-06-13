Sammy Guevara Set To Return On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara is making his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Guevara will be back on TV for the first time since Double or Nothing on this week’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

* Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite

* Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, Darby Allin & Sting

* Sammy Guevara returns