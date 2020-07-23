Sammy Guevara Returns From Suspension on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara’s suspension is over, and he appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Guevara made his return on this week’s episode of Dynamite, coming under the guise as Serpentico to interfere and help Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeat Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. After the match, Guevara unmasked to reveal himself.

Guevara was suspended a month ago for his comments from a 2016 podcast interview that resurfaced, in which he joked he wanted to “rape” Sasha Banks. Guevara apologized both privately to Banks and publicly for the comments.