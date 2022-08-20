Sammy Guevara Reveals What He Wanted for the Original Finish to First AEW Blood & Guts Match

– During a recent Highspots Sign-It-Live session, AEW star Sammy Guevara discussed the first Blood & Guts match. He noted that he wanted to be the one to get thrown off the top of the cage rather than Chris Jericho.

Sammy Guevara stated on the matchup (WrestlingInc.com), “I did try to get thrown off the cage in that first one because [Jericho] was taking it. But in the second one, Chris texted me and said ‘We can do whatever you want this year.’ And we saw what happened.”

The original AEW Blood & Guts match took place on the May 5, 2021 edition of Dynamite with The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle. The finish saw Guevara submit on behalf of The Inner Circle in order to keep MJF from throwing Chris Jericho off the top of the cage. However, MJF still threw Jericho off the cage. You can see a clip of the finish below: