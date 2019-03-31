Sammy Guevara Reveals Who He Wants to Face in AEW, Excited to Collaborate with Matt Jackson

– Sammy Guevara spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his AEW signing and more. Highlights are below:

On competing across weight levels: “A couple of years ago, when the Cruiserweight Classic was a thing, everybody wanted to be a cruiserweight. All of a sudden, everyone is 205 or lower. I never came out and said I’m the greatest cruiserweight, I’m just a great one, so, it doesn’t matter a weight limit, I’ll go for that heavyweight title. If they want to have a cruiserweight division, I can conquer that. I’ve wrestled big guys, I’ve squatted Keith Lee. I feel like a lot of people don’t know what or who Sammy Guevara is, but I’m very excited to show everybody exactly what I bring to the table.”

On who he wants to face in AEW: “Of course you want to get in there with the Jerichos, the Bucks, Omega. [I] kinda want to get in there with the big guys, but also, just showing exactly what I said a second ago: just showing that I belong… Wherever they put me at Double Or Nothing, wherever I am on that card, my goal is for people to leave there going, ‘Jericho and Kenny, that was cool, but damn, that Sammy Guevara guy? He came out, he showed out’ – and just for people to realize who I am.”

On his YouTube channel: “The videos, the vlogs and all that, is just me showing my journey. In the ring, you only see a match for twenty minutes or something like that and there’s so much more that goes in to it. So what I do is, I try to give people an inside look in to my world, but also motivate people, because I’m going on my journey, and just because I’m doing this and followed my dreams, it doesn’t mean that you also can’t do the same. I shoot it, I edit it, it takes a lot of time but I like the end results.”

On collaborating with Matt Jackson: “Now that [Mat Jackson] and I are a part of the same company, I’m looking forward to making some cool stuff. Maybe I can make their theme, Being The Elite series, a little more crisp. Add some more dope drone shots in there or something…I’m sure [my video skills played a role in my being hired by AEW], we didn’t really talk about it that much, but, you know, I make my own videos and stuff like that. So we’ve got this long time before Double Or Nothing and so you know me, I’m going to continue to make content. So I feel like any company I’m with, you’re kind of getting a package deal so you know that you’re not just getting Sammy Guevara, you’re getting Sammy Guevara plus this platform that he’s building right now.”