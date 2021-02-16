Sammy Guevara Pokes Fun At Rumors Of Heat With AEW After Impact Wrestling Incident

As previously reported, Sammy Guevara has been getting a lot of attention recently after rumors of him having heat with AEW following a nixed crossover appearance for Impact Wrestling. However, despite suggestions that he’s actually on good terms with AEW following the situation, Guevara decided to have a little fun with the rumors on the most recent edition of his vlog.

At the start of the episode, Guevara is laying the middle of the road playing in the snow while wearing a t-shirt. The person behind the camera asks why he’s doing it, and his reply was pretty straightforward:

“Don’t you read the internet? It said I have lots of heat, so I thought I didn’t need a jacket. But I’m still so cold.”

After being told “don’t believe everything you read on the internet”, Guevara offered another reply.

“What do you mean? So, if I believe everything I read online, I’m a fucking idiot?”

You can watch Guevara’s full vlog below.