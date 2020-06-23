Sammy Guevara Apologizes Again To Sasha Banks, Says He Is Taking Hiatus From Social Media

Sammy Guevara posted a video to YouTube today, once again apologizing to those he has hurt including Sasha Banks. As reported earlier, Guevara made a comment on a podcast in 2016 about wanting to rape Sasha Banks, later saying it was a joke. He apologized for the comment and Sasha Banks issued a statement, saying she and Guevara have spoken about the incident. AEW announced yesterday that they have suspended Guevara without pay.

In the video, Guevara says that he used to think that saying shocking things to “pop the room” was something he used to do, but he understands now how much his words can hurt people. He said that who he was in 2016 isn’t who he is today.

“I’m gonna take a hiatus from social media in general. I just want to apologize to anybody I let down, to Sasha, to anybody I hurt with my words. It just sucks because 2016 me is not me today. 2020 me would never say those kind of hurtful things that I did in 2016. I used to think it was funny to do some kind of shock humor, to pop the room I’m in, I thought it would be funny to do that kind of humor, shock humor. It’s not. I learned along the way. A lot has happened in four years of my life. I know a lot of people think four years is not that much time, but if you look at how much has happened to me in my life, from wrestling in the middle of nowhere in Texas to wrestling all around the world, to wrestling in different countries, to wrestling on TV for AEW, so much has happened to me in four years, and one of the things that’s happened is me growing as a person. I understand now that the words I say can impact people more than I’ll ever understand. They can hurt people more than I’ll ever realize, and that’s why you will not catch me saying these kind of hurtful things now in 2020. 2016 me is a very different me. And that’s not an excuse, I still said those things, and I’ll still pay for those things, but that’s not me.”

He added that when he returns, he will be better, noting that he is going to do sensitivity training.

“Whenever I do come back, I will be better. I’m going to do sensitivity training and I’m going to be a better version of myself. So again, sorry to anybody I let down, and to Sasha, and to anybody I hurt. I will be back. Until then, take it easy, and I’ll see you when I see you.”