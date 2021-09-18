wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Saves Fuego Del Sol From Miro After TNT Title Match On AEW Rampage
Sammy Guevara has lined himself up as Miro’s next potential challenger after saving Fuego Del Sol from a post-match attack on AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Miro defeat Del Sol in the main event to successfully defend his TNT Championship match and win Del Sol’s car at the same time.
Following the match, Miro kept up the assault as he shoved the car keys in Del Sol’s mouth and applied a submission hold. Guevara, who is Del Sol’s friend, came out to make the save. Miro escaped to the outside and Guevara picked up the title to close the show.
.@ToBeMiro just swats @FuegoDelSol out of the air like a fly – Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/KqH8sDfBX8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2021
Still TNT Champion and still undefeated: @ToBeMiro – Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/l1HilYvlQk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2021
A vicious attack by @ToBeMiro after the bell, but @sammyguevara is here to help his best friend @FuegoDelSol! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/WmDCaRxtka
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2021
