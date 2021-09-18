wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara Saves Fuego Del Sol From Miro After TNT Title Match On AEW Rampage

September 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sammy Guevara has lined himself up as Miro’s next potential challenger after saving Fuego Del Sol from a post-match attack on AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Miro defeat Del Sol in the main event to successfully defend his TNT Championship match and win Del Sol’s car at the same time.

Following the match, Miro kept up the assault as he shoved the car keys in Del Sol’s mouth and applied a submission hold. Guevara, who is Del Sol’s friend, came out to make the save. Miro escaped to the outside and Guevara picked up the title to close the show.

