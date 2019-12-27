Sammy Guevara Says 2020 Will Be His Year, Talks Learning From Chris Jericho

– Sammy Guevara spoke about his big goals for 2020 and what he’s learned from Chris Jericho in a new interview with The Ledger. Some highlights are below:

On his training in Reality of Wrestling: “It was definitely hard. They’re trying to break you, to weed out the people who shouldn’t be doing this. They wanted to make sure you were tough enough. I understood going into it, that I wasn’t going to go straight to being world champion, but I always kept it in my mind, that I’m not going to be doing these drills forever. It was a great experience overall. It’s a great school, a great program.”

On what he’s learned from Chris Jericho: “The dude makes moments almost every single week. It’s just letting moments sink in, is what I’ve learned just from observing. He doesn’t rush, he takes his time with everything he does.”

On his goals for 2020: “I just feel like this will be when a lot of people wake up on me. A lot of people have already, but a lot of people will start to understand. People will say that 2019 was one of the best years of my life, but in the next 10 years, they’re going to look back on it and say, ‘It was pretty good, but that was nothing compared to what he was about to do.’ People told me I had an attitude. I was just confident, and I’m confident 2020 will be the year of Sammy G.”