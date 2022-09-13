Sammy Guevara Says Everything Will Change After He Wins AEW Title, Calls Out Fans for Turning on Him

– As noted, Sammy Guevara had some things he needed to say in his next vlog, and he cut a passionate promo about getting the recognition he deserves following his win over Darby Allin last Friday on AEW Rampage. You can check out the post-match promo from Guevara’s latest vlog below. It starts at about 6:15:

“I just beat Darby Allin. One of the pillars. Two of us, right? Who’s the real pillar? Everybody talks about Max [MJF]. Everybody talks about Jungle Boy, Darby. Who’s the real f***ing pillar of this place?! I’ve been here since day one, and I’ve seen so many guys come and go. So many guys come and go in this company, right? Guys on the truck. I’m not on the truck. How many figures I got? I got one! [Jon] Moxley, huh?! Moxley, how many do you have? How many posters do you want? I’ve been here since day one and I don’t get the respect I deserve not from anybody back there in the back, not from anybody in the locker room, nowhere! Not from these fans, these ungrateful fans! I found happiness, and y’all guys turned on me. So you know what? Screw it! I don’t even I don’t need y’all. I never needed y’all! I only need myself. This Wednesday, Tournament of Champions, when I beat Moxley and I win this whole Tournament of Champions, everything’s gonna change for me. I’m gonna get what I always should have got, the recognition I should have got, everything that I deserved, right? I’m not here I’m not here because I got fired from somewhere else. I’m here because I want to be. I’m not asking for my release! I want to be here! I didn’t have to go and work here today all right. I had the week off, but here I am putting on five-star matches, then I don’t even get the recognition for. Huh, [Dave] Meltzer?! You want to give stars to all your favorites, but where are my stars?! After I win this world title, everything’s gonna change!”

Sammy Guevara faces Jon Moxley tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. The winner of the semifinal match will move on to the finals of the tournament next week at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The winner will be crowned the new AEW World Champion.

