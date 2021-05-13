Sammy Guevara Says He Has No Heat With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Sammy Guevara spoke about his creative frustrations with Impact Wrestling earlier this year and emphasized that he didn’t have an issue with the company. Guevara was meant to go over to the company when he ‘left’ AEW and The Inner Circle, but due to a disagreement over creative, he never appeared on TV. Here are highlights:

On his creative issues with Impact Wrestling: “You know a lot of stuff was said, but it’s just business at the end of the day. I know I didn’t really say nothing out there, and all this stuff [reports] that came out was only coming from one side. Some of it wasn’t true, I really don’t want to comment too much on it. It was what it was, and I still wish everyone the best. We’re all friends and we’re just all trying to succeed at the end of the day.”

On Kenny Omega as the belt collector: “He has definitely cemented his legacy, to win the IWGP World Title even before all his current World Titles… it’s impressive. He’s busy collecting them all, he’s like Thanos from The Avengers. I don’t know where it’s all going, but hey, I’m just here watching the ride. ”

On a future feud between The Elite and the Inner Circle: “That would be cool. When we did it last year, they were the good guys and we were heels. I’d love to run it back, maybe get the win on them since they beat us last time around.”