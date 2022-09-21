wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Says He’s Not Scared Of Eddie Kingston: ‘I’ll See You On Friday’
September 20, 2022 | Posted by
Sammy Guevara says he has no fear regarding Eddie Kingston and is looking forward to facing his rival at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. In Guevara’s latest vlog, Guevara talked about how while his goal is the AEW World Championship, he has to take care of Kingston first.
“First, we have to end things,” Guevara said (per Fightful). “Starting this Friday, we’re going to end this s**t with Eddie Kingston. I took this match because I’m not scared of that guy. I’m not scared of that f**king bitch. He wants to talk all this s**t, call me a c**ksucker and all these things. F**k you, motherf**ker. I’ll see you on Friday.”
