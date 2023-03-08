Sammy Guevara Says There Were AEW Plans To Throw Him Off The Roof of Daily’s Place in 2020

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Sammy Guevara revealed there were plans to throw him off the roof of Daily’s Place at AEW All Out 2020. It was set to be the ending of his match with Matt Hardy, but Hardy was injured and plans changed.

He said: “Really, the ladder match [on the March 1, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite], people thought it was crazy. I wanted it to be a lot crazier, but due to time constraints and whatnot, we had to cut a lot of stuff. There’s one thing in the infamous Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy match at All Out [2020], I was actually going to get thrown off the top of Daily’s Place that’s how the match was going to end. Unfortunately, because of the accident that happened early in the match, we had to go straight to a different finish. I want to go back to Daily’s Place just to get thrown off of it one day. One day, you know, a guy can dream.“