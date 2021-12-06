Sammy Guevara Says Top Dolla Is Never Coming To AEW

Sammy Guevara recently took part in a livestream Q&A with Alan ‘5’ Angels and said that Top Dolla will never be a part of AEW. A fan asked about the former Hit Row member showing up down the line, and Guevara just said, ‘Never.’.

Dolla, who now goes by Fran¢, was released from WWE last month. He ran afoul of The Young Bucks and AEW fans after taking some shots on social media.

You can see the clip from the livestream here.