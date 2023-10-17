Sammy Guevara Says He’s Still Not Cleared Since WrestleDream

Sammy Guevara’s last AEW appearance was on October 1 at the promotion’s WrestleDream show. Since that time, Guevara hasn’t been cleared to get back in the ring, likely due to an injury suffered during his bout alongside Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay against Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho. Guevara posted on Twitter today to apologize for his continued absence (and call out Jericho at the same time), indicating he won’t be present for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. Guevara stated:

Good news, bad news.

Bad news I’m not cleared yet.

Good news everyday I’m feeling better. Sorry Houston I really wanted to put on a show for y’all. Hopefully next time. Also Fuck Chris Jericho.

You can see Guevara’s original social media post below.