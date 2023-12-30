– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Sammy Guevara commented on the spot where he hit a 630 Splash on Sting during the tag team match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. Sting teamed with Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. According to Guevara, Sting was supposed to move off the table during the 630 Splash spot, but he didn’t. Thankfully, Sting and Guevara were able to walk away from the spot OK. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sammy Guevara on how Sting was supposed to move: “He was supposed to move. For whatever reason, either the 630 was too fast, or the timing or whatever, I landed on him. I remember going through the table, and I feel his body on my back and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I just killed Sting. Oh no.’ I land, roll off, look at him, and he pops up a minute later and finishes the match because he’s such a pro. I remember for a minute, ‘Oh no.'”

On what Sting told him after the match: “He took complete total blame for it. ‘I’m sorry I didn’t move.’ I was just like, ‘Dude, I’m just happy you’re okay.’ ‘Sorry I no sold your move.’ ‘You’re good. I’m just happy you’re alive.’ Tay [Tay Melo] and I, we always pray before matches, and we think maybe Sting didn’t move on purpose or, the big guy upstairs didn’t want him to move because maybe something bad was going to happen to me if he did move. Maybe the table was going to bend over or whatever. We’re like, ‘Dude, Sting can move. He goes. Why did he not move? Maybe, something bad was going to happen if he did move.’ That’s what we’re thinking because it didn’t make sense why it happened that way. Maybe it was for the best.”

Currently, Sammy Guevara is scheduled to team with Sting tonight at AEW Worlds End. The matchup will feature Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Konosuke Takeshita, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Sting, and Darby Allin. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can see a clip of the 630 Splash from Guevara to Sting below: