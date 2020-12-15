wrestling / News
Various News: Sammy Guevara Surprises Fan For His Birthday, Dragon Lee To Be a Father
December 15, 2020 | Posted by
– Sammy Guevara surprised a fan on the latter’s birthday, as noted by his latest vlog. You can see the video below, in which the Inner Circle member crashes the fan’s birthday party unannounced:
– Congratulations to Dragon Lee, who announced on Twitter that he and his partner are expecting. You can see the post below. The ROH TV Champion has been competing in CMLL almost exclusively as of late, where he is the CMLL World Tag Team Champion with Caristico.
La mejor noticia de mi vida, voy a ser papá 😍#dragonlee pic.twitter.com/WbnxSxO6fr
— Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) December 14, 2020
