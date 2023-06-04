Sammy Guevara On His Surreal Experience At AEW Double Or Nothing, Pregnancy Announcement

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo announced Tay’s pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing, and Guevara recently discussed the whole experience of the show. Guevara spoke with TMZ for a new interview, and you can see the highlights below:

On the pregnancy announcement: “I was personally more excited for the entrance [and reveal]. I feel like we were like opposite. She was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous, excited for the entrance.”

On his experience at Double or Nothing: “I had to snap out of it. I almost started crying. It was just very surreal. Us four young guys, wrestling for the world title and then right before that, going out there and announcing we’re having a baby.”

On fans starting to support him again: “The crowd’s coming back around on me. We were not always the most loved people out there. For them to give us that big reaction. Everyone’s happy, showing us the love. It was just like, overwhelming in a way where I was like, ok, we gotta get back into it.”