Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Kiss in New Year’s Celebration Photo, Conti Says ‘Still Trolling’

– Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti appeared to be celebrating the new year together, sharing photos on Twitter on New Year’s Eve. As previously reported, Guevara and Conti were the subjects of rumors and speculation after Guevara announced that he split up with his longtime girlfriend, Pam Nizio.

Initially Tay Conti tweeted a photo of her posing with Guevara and wrote, “Happy 2022 @sammyguevara [Heart emoji].” Guevara later tweeted a photo of the two sharing a New Year’s kiss, and the caption read, “2022 is going to be fun! #HAPPYNEWYEAR @TayConti_ [heart].”

Not long after that, Conti appeared to tweet the suggestion that the photos and posts could’ve been an elaborate troll or prank, in light of the past rumors for the two, adding, “Still trolling.” You can see those posts and photos below.

Additionally, Jazwares Toys EVP and AEW toymaker Jeremy Padawer commented on the tweets. He wrote, “And can I say being friends with Sammy and friendly with Tay, that this makes me so happy. I’ve been with my wife / best friend almost 22 years. It all starts with respect, attraction and friendship.”

Though, it also appears Padawer is unclear if Guevara and Conti were announcing their relationship or perhaps trying to get on over on Twitter with their tweets. He later added, “If this is a work, it’s the best of 2021… and I’m still strongly in favor of it!!!!”

Earlier this month, after Guevara confirmed his split with ex-fiancée, Tay Conti temporarily deactivated her Twitter account due to receiving harassment and false rumors on social media. Guevara later released a statement indicating that he and Nizio had actually ended their relationship in October, but they didn’t publicly announce it until December. The two were engaged in September.

Also, Sammy Guevara stated not long after announcing the news of their split, “My relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else.” Make of what you will.

Whelp. Twitter is officially broken… That did it. — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) January 1, 2022

And can I say being friends with Sammy and friendly with Tay, that this makes me so happy. I’ve been with my wife / best friend almost 22 years. It all starts with respect, attraction and friendship. — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) January 1, 2022

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) January 1, 2022

If this is a work, it’s the best of 2021… and I’m still strongly in favor of it!!!! — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) January 1, 2022