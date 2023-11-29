Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Announce Birth of Their Daughter

– Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have announced the birth of their beautiful daughter, Luna. Per Sammy, she was born yesterday after 24+ hours of labor. He wrote the following on his social media:

Luna Melo Guevara 💫 11/28/23 8.4 lbs and 24+ hours of labor Our life is complete ❤️ @taymelo

This is the first child for both AEW stars. On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations on the new addition to their family.