Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together

December 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tay Conti Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter.

The couple got married earlier this year.

