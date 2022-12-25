wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
December 24, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter.
The couple got married earlier this year.
WE BOUGHT A HOUSE! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hVYnSu3NRq
— Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) December 23, 2022
— TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) December 24, 2022
