Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Celebrate Two-Year Wedding Anniversary

In posts on social media, both Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

Guevara wrote: ““Happy anniversary! Two years ago I married my best friend. You came into my life [and] made everything better. You are my greatest adventure. Thank you for giving us Luna and everything you do for our family. To infinity and beyond meu amor.”

Melo added: “Happy anniversary to the man of my dreams. I’m so proud of us and everything we are building together. Today I have everything I prayed for, I live in a dream with you Samuel. My true love.”