– During a recent interview with Bill Pritchard for WrestleZone, Sammy Guevara discussed challenging for the AEW Tag Team Titles this weekend at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 and more. Below are some highlights from WrestleZone:

Guevara on facing The Hurt Syndicae: “Yeah, we’re gonna [maybe need some help]. They’ve got MJF now, and that guy’s a piece of garbage, but you know, we’ve got the Von Erichs! All together, we’re Texas’ favorite sons, so maybe we’ll make a call to the Von Erichs and they can come help us out. But yeah, The Hurt Syndicate, they’re big guys, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, it’s going to be a tough night for sure. Tough night for my body I’m sure, but hopefully by the end of the night, it will be worth it.”

On being part of this year’s Double or Nothing: “This is the seventh year of Double Or Nothing, the sixth anniversary of the first event and I’m super excited about that. I feel very happy that I’m on this one. I’ve been on almost every single one, I only missed last year’s, so hopefully we’ll go and bring some gold back and make this a Double Or Nothing to remember.”

Sammy Guevara on his goals and wanting to do something unique in a Steel Cage Match: “There are a lot of things that I still want to do. Even in matches, I see certain things, like I want to get in a cage match. And not the Blood & Guts cage, but a [traditional] cage match. Because I see some things that I see that are possible. They’ve never been done, but I would love to do [them]. It just needs to be the right time, the right opponent, right match for it to happen. But there is some first-ever stuff I’d like to do in a cage match. And then matches, there’s a lot of firsts we could do for sure. But honestly, what you just mentioned, I’d love to be the first Ring Of Honor and AEW unified tag team champions.”

The Sons of Texas (Guevara and Dustin Rhodes) face The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Team Titles tomorrow at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.