Sammy Guevara Told Himself Eight Years Ago He Would Beat Bryan Danielson
– On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara challenges Bryan Danielson once again. This time it will be a Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match. Earlier today, Guevara shared a message on Twitter on how he’s been looking to achieve a win over Bryan Danielson for eight years, ever since he saw Danielson win the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 30. He wrote the following:
“2014 I was living at my mom’s, working the Indys & working at Subway. I saw Bryan win the World title & I told myself one day I’m not only going to wrestle him but I’m going to beat him. 8 years later & we got a chance. Love me or hate me, I always give it my all #NeverGiveUp”
Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in Best 2-Out-fo-3 Falls goes down on Wednesday, November 9 on AEW Dynamite. The event is being held at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts It will be broadcast live on TBS.
