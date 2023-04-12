Sammy Guevara Vows to Fulfill Goal of Becoming World Champion, Talks AEW Journey

Sammy Guevara has the AEW World Championship in his sights, and he recently discussed his goal of becoming world champion. Guevara posted a new vlog to his YouTube acount talking about his future, and some highlights from it are below (courtesy of Fightful:

On his win over Komander: “No excuses, that is the motto every single week going to Dynamite, regardless of what they’re throwing at me. This week, it was myself versus Komander, and I felt like we had a killer match. He’s a super talented dude, and I felt like I got a chance to not only show people in the ring, but on the mic as well, why I deserve a world title shot. Whatever they throw at me, whoever they throw at me next, I’m gonna do everything I can, no excuses, and show Tony Khan, AEW and everybody why I deserve a world title shot. I never want handouts, I just want what I feel like I’ve earned. All I ever wanted or needed in this journey is just a chance at greatness, and I was able to do that with the TNT Title, and I got it three times. I’ve never gotten a world title shot yet, and whenever I do, I’m gonna make sure I don’t let it slip.”

On his goal to be world champion: “It’s been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember. It’s been a long journey here in AEW. Lot of bumps, bruises, scars, golf carts, you name it. Before AEW, it was a long journey just to get here on the independents, and then before the independents, I was in my mom’s backstage, jumping off of the roof, making cardboard titles, saying I’m gonna be the world champion, and I know I’m gonna do it. I’ve already done it. The difference is just time, from right now to when I actually make it happen in reality. I’ve done it [in my head], I’ve pictured that moment forever. I’m gonna be a world champion, and I’m gonna keep showing every single week why I am the world champion that I know I am.”

On competing in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions last year: “I remember back in September, after that whole All Out mess and they were doing the tournament to crown a new champion, I thought, ‘Maybe this is my moment.’ I got close, but ultimately it wasn’t to be. I’d never been that close to the world title. Ever since then, I thought, ‘How can I get back here?’ How can I get closer? When I grab that title and hold it up, how can I keep it in my hands, and I don’t have to give it back? This Wednesday, I grabbed the title, and it felt right. I didn’t wanna give it up, and one day I won’t have to. One day, it’ll be mine. I’m gonna keep it, and I’m gonna fucking frame it up there [on my wall]. I’ve envisioned that for a long time. Until then, until that day, I’m gonna working, no excuses, give it everything I have to go and show AEW, Tony Khan, the powers that be, that I am exactly what I am, and that’s the world champion.”