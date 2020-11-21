Sammy Guevara vs. Marko Stunt Added to Next Week’s AEW Dark

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has just added a new match to Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark. Per the official Instagram account, the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara will face Marko Stunt of the Jurassic Express. You can view the announcement below.

So, that will now be 16 matchups for the next episode of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts on Tuesday, November 24 at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Chaos Project vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Gunn Club vs. Cezaro Bononi, KTB, and Seth Gargis

* The Acclaimed vs. Alex Chamberlain and Damian Fenrir

* Brandon Cutler vs. Adam Priest

* Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Peter Avalon

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Lady Frost and “Bionic Beast” Jenna

* Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow vs. Alex “3” Reynolds and John “4” Silver

* KiLynn King vs. Rache Chanel

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Trent with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy

* Matt Sydal vs. Alan “5” Angels with 10

* The Hybrid2 vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

* Red Velvet vs. Tesha Price

* Vipress vs. Big Swole

* VSK and Baron Black vs. Private Party

* Sammy Guevara vs. Marko Stunt

* Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. presents “The Waiting Room” and special guest Tay Conti