Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D Added to Next Week’s Dynamite

– AEW has confirmed a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It will be Sammy Guevara of the Inner Circle facing Sugar D, or Pineapple Pete as he was called by Chris Jericho. You can check out the announcement below.

AEW Dynamite is set for Wednesday, April 15 on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship No Holds Barred Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinals Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana

* Dr. Britt Baker in Action

* Chuckie T vs. Kip Sabaian

* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D