Sammy Guevara Wanted To Get Thrown Off The Cage At First AEW Blood & Guts

Chris Jericho took a dive off the top of the cage in the first AEW Blood & Guts match, but Sammy Guevara wanted it to be him. Guevara recently talked about his own dive off the cage in the second match during a Q&A with Highspots, noting that he’d wanted to be tossed off the first one as well but that Jericho was taking that bump.

“I did try to get thrown off the cage in the first one though,” Guevara said (per Fightful). “CJ was taking it. In the second one, Chris texted me and said, ‘We can do whatever you want this year,” and, we saw what happened.”

Guevara is now in a feud with Eddie Kingston and have a match targeted for AEW All Out on September 4th, though it is not yet official.