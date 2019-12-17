Sammy Guevara Wants His Vlog To Surpass Being The Elite

In an interview with Fightful, Sammy Guevara spoke about his use of a vlog to promote his matches and said that he wants it to eventually surpass Being the Elite. Here are highlights:

On doing his vlog: “This was before BTE and I saw no one else was doing it in wrestling. I was like, ‘Fuck it, I’ll try to be the first.’ I don’t know if I’m the first but I’ve been at it for three-four years now. It helped me in general because I’m doing promotions for shows. So, you’re not only booking me, it’s a second promotion for your show. If it’s a good show, I’ll show it in my vlog and people might want to go wrestle there or watch the show.”

On Being the Elite: “Theirs is so much more popular than mine so I think it’d be stupid for them to be mad at me. The thing with The Bucks and all them, they don’t care at all. They want everybody to get over. Whatever they think about me in the ring, kicking their ass, whatever. Outside the ring, I think they’re really good dudes and they want everybody to succeed. Personally, I want to surpass their YouTube channel and continue to kick their ass (in the ring).”

On working with Chris Jericho: “It’s amazing. He’s the GOAT and has been doing this longer than I’ve been alive. To be around a guy with that much knowledge is only gonna make me step up my game that much more.”