Sammy Guevara Wants to Face ‘Old School Matt Hardy’ on Next Week’s Dynamite, Hardy Responds

– As previously reported, AEW announced that Sammy Guevara will face Matt Hardy on next week’s episode of Dynamite. Guevara has been given the option to choose which version of Matt Hardy he wants to face. It appears Guevara has now made his choice.

Sammy Guevara revealed in a video he shared on his Twitter account today that he wanted the “Old School” Matt Hardy from the 1990s before he was signed to WWE. You can check out that video and a tweet Matt Hardy wrote in response below.

Matt Hardy wrote in response to Hardy’s video, “You want #OldSchool Matt Hardy from the 90s? Done. You, the @AEWrestling locker room & the @AEWonTNT viewers are gonna be shocked at the MH that shows up next week on #AEWDynamite, @sammyguevara.”

So, now it looks like it will be Guevara facing Old School Matt Hardy circa 1990s next week on Dynamite. The show will be broadcast on TNT on June 24.