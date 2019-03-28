Sammy Guevara Says He Wouldn’t Have Signed With WWE Over AEW, Reveals Who He Wants to Face in AEW

– Sammy Guevara appeared on Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast and discussed signing with All Elite Wrestling, why he wouldn’t have signed with WWE yet and more. Highlights are below:

On being contacted by All Elite Wrestling: “Before I was even contacted – it’s just funny because I had a feeling they were going to contact me. Everybody’s getting signed up right now, and it’s like, okay, if you’re going to sign some people, why wouldn’t you sign me? I’m very good at the videos and all that but you know what I’m very, very good at and that’s wrestling. So, I don’t know exactly what drew their eye to me, but I’ve been on a couple of shows with The Bucks, with Cody before, so I think it was just a matter of timing of when they wanted to bring me in.”

On why he wouldn’t be interested in WWE right now: “I was talking to a couple [of other potential employers], but honestly, I have no interest right now. Like, for me, Sammy Guevara, 25, and my current name where it’s at, I have no interest in going to WWE at the moment, which is very weird for me to say. If I ever do go there, I want my name to be at a much higher point. When I was at the tryout a couple of years ago, back in 2017, it kind of opened my eyes. It’s like, oh, if I don’t have a pretty big following of big names, they kind of don’t give an f**k about you.”

On the WWE roster right now: “Especially, there’s too many guys signed at the moment. They’ve got guys on the back-burner just waiting, so, for me, it just didn’t seem like the best option. And honestly, the only place I wanted to go was AEW, so when they offered me, there wasn’t really a second thought. I was like, alright, here we go, that’s the place I want to go to.”

On working with Chris Jericho: “It’s going to be very cool getting in [the ring] with Jericho. Just watching him growing up and then to finally get in the ring with this dude that I used to watch on TV. And now, to have the other people watching me wrestle him on TV is kind of mind blowing.”

On who he wants to face in AEW: “PAC and MJF, I haven’t worked him yet, so that might be cool, but PAC as well would be a good one. Sonny Kiss, that was actually my tag partner in Lucha Underground, so Sonny Kiss might be a good one.”

On wrestling becoming more inclusive: “Wrestling is a sport but it’s entertainment, and so, it’s kind of funny that some things are taboo in wrestling. Wrestling can be whatever you want it to be and I think it’s very cool that we’re seeing certain things.”