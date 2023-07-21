Samoa Joe Talks Upcoming AEW All In, Says Whoever He Faces Is “Going To Have A Bad Night”

Speaking recently with the Battleground Podcast, AEW’s Samoa Joe discussed the nuances around potentially facing Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW All In in London (per Fightful). The promotion has been infamously tightfisted with official match announcements for the show, but Joe expressed confidence that the event will make an unforgettable impact for the audience. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On going up against Sabre on his home turf: “You know, it might be [a good venue for the match], but Zack, he’s home, right? I mean, does he really want that to happen to him in his backyard? Mom can finally make it out for the matches, and I smear you all over the canvas, do you really want to ruin Christmas? That’s all I’m really saying here. It’s going to be awkward coming out of summertime, and you can’t walk right. That’s just me. I mean, if I’m thinking about the family events and how I want to arrange this, and I’m Zack. I’m like, ‘Maybe now is not the best time to really go after Joe.’ We’ll see. I know I’ll be there, and somebody’s going to have a bad night, but hopefully, it’s not one of the local boys, because we all want to have a pint afterward.”

On the anticipation for the event as seen in advance ticket sales to date: “It means there’s an expectation, and I think we’re all itching at the opportunity to fulfill it and give everybody an awesome show. I think that’s really what it speaks to at this point. I mean, the statements have already been made, it’s been heard loud and clear. I know everybody, from myself and everybody else in the locker room is very much looking forward to the opportunity to go over there and have the matches that we want to have and entertain the fans, the way that they hope to be entertained.”