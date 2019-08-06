Samoa Joe on the Roman Reigns Hit-and-Run, How Fans Doubted Him Before the Accident

– As previously reported, Roman Reigns was was part of a hit-and-run storyline on last night’s edition of Raw. WWE released a video after the incident, where Samoa Joe discussed witnessing the accident happening in front of him. You can check out that video below. Samoa Joe said the following on the incident:

“What’s going through my head after I saw something like that? A lot of things. One of them, some of the fans out there were so quick to point a finger at me. One of them is I’ve known to bend the rules to take things to a level that maybe uncomfortable, but that is something different. It needs to be dealt with differently. What are my thoughts? My thoughts are I hope somebody finds who’s doing what they’re doing before I find them. My thoughts are don’t doubt me because who was the first guy out there pulling Roman out of the wreckage. My thoughts are, I’ve always told you people the truth since you are all gonna wanna hear it.”