Samoa Joe Addresses His Wrestling Future

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (per Fightful), Samoa Joe discussed how long he sees himself continuing to wrestle and whether it will be a situation where he will do so until his body can’t hold up anymore.

He said, “I’ll probably stop well before then. I’ve been really, really fortunate. When I came off the concussion, I took two years off to really get everything back into order, and in that time too, just in the recovery process, really changed a lot around in my training and changed a lot of things around that have benefited me to a great amount health-wise. I feel good right now. As far as where the train will end, I’ll let it play out a little bit more. But I will say this, I definitely have more than a handful of good years left in me. Beyond that, I’m excited…if we are gonna out, we’re gonna go out with a bang. So it’ll be interesting to see how these next few years play out.”

At AEW Worlds End next Saturday, Joe is scheduled to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship. Both stars are set to appear on the December 20 episode of AEW Dynamite.