Samoa Joe Gives Advice On Reacting to Social Media Hot Takes

Like most public figures, Samoa Joe is no stranger to seeing (or being named in) hot takes online and he took to social media to give some advice regarding them. The AEW World Champion posted to Twitter on Friday to provide a dose of advice to the site’s users about interacting with deliberately controversial takes, writing:

“In case you don’t know the formula

Hot takes = engagement= Algorithm placement= views= $$ . Some of you are playing yourselves trying to win these arguments .

Remember you’re not the consumer here, You’re the product.”

Joe last wrestled on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, defending the World Title against HOOK in the main event.