Samoa Joe Defends Saturday Night AEW Collision, Cites “More Opportunities” To See Talent

Speaking recently on The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, AEW’s Samoa Joe was asked about the obstacles that come with trying to schedule the upcoming AEW Collision show on Saturday nights (per Fightful). Joe noted the assumptions about Saturday evenings may not be as dire in the current TV market and explained that Collision can offer the promotion the chance to address the common objection that fans don’t usually get a chance to see the full range of talent signed to AEW currently. You can find a few highlights and watch the full podcast episode below.

On the perceived problems with trying to launch a Saturday show: “Obviously it’s exciting to add another show to the lineup for AEW. Doing Saturday night wrestling, I mean, obviously if the TV model was anything like it has been in the past, I would kind of believe some of those comments. But it’s a very different world and a very different environment. I think Saturday nights are a really great night. I’ve always enjoyed events that I’ve seen on Saturday nights. To have the opportunity to kind of give a lot of the AEW roster that maybe doesn’t get enough time throughout the week and showcase a lot of the talent that we’ve had, and I think that’s a valid criticism. When you look at the AEW roster, you see the tremendous, talented athletes, there’s almost not enough time to see them all. I think AEW Collision will be able to definitely expand the fan experience as far as the wrestlers that you get to see.”

On the benefits of having another show on the schedule for AEW: “More shows create more opportunities, absolutely. I think this is definitely an example. I think for years, people have been saying they wanted to see more and different talents on AEW, and some talents have more of a chance to be showcased in a longer format, and I think Collision is gonna definitely offer up those opportunities, as well as bringing your favorite AEW stars to one more night a week.”