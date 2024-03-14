wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Retains AEW World Title Against Wardlow On AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe remains your AEW World Champion, defeating Wardlow on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Joe defeated Wardlow to hold onto his championship at Wednesday’s show, making him submit to the Coquina Clutch.
Joe’s title reign stands at 75 days, having won the title from MJF at AEW Worlds End.
