Samoa Joe Announced for Segment on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– Ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that world champion Samoa Joe will be speaking on this week’s episode. You can view the announcement post below.
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST:
* AEW Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Mogul Embassy
* Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page
* Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland
* Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta
* Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet
* Face-to-face interview with Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo
* We’ll hear from Sting & Darby Allin
* We’ll hear from AEW World Champion Samoa Joe
