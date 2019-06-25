Samoa Joe Attacks Kofi Kingston on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Samoa Joe has put Kofi Kingston in his sights, attacking the WWE Champion on Raw. You can see pics and video below of Joe coming out and attacking Kingston, who was on Raw as a Wild Card for a match against Sami Zayn. The attack happened after Kingston beat Zayn.

As of now, there is no word whether the two are set for a match at Extreme Rules. WWE has not yet announced a match for either man, and only two bouts are official for the July 14th PPV.