wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Attacks Kofi Kingston on Raw (Pics, Video)
– Samoa Joe has put Kofi Kingston in his sights, attacking the WWE Champion on Raw. You can see pics and video below of Joe coming out and attacking Kingston, who was on Raw as a Wild Card for a match against Sami Zayn. The attack happened after Kingston beat Zayn.
As of now, there is no word whether the two are set for a match at Extreme Rules. WWE has not yet announced a match for either man, and only two bouts are official for the July 14th PPV.
First @SamiZayn, then @FightOwensFight via count-out…
That's 2️⃣ straight VICTORIES for #WWEChampion @TrueKofi! #RAW pic.twitter.com/O2OshHWYsF
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
😱 WHY, JOE, WHY?! 😱@SamoaJoe just LAID OUT #WWEChampion @TrueKofi. #RAW pic.twitter.com/S2BTlRP671
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
Good night, @TrueKofi.#RAW @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/bDbPALI5my
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2019
.@SamoaJoe VICIOUSLY assaults the #WWEChampion @TrueKofi on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/oXs3V1ZvYW
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
