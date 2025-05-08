Samoa Joe Beats Claudio Castagnoli In AEW Dynamite Main Event, Gets Help Against Death Riders

Samoa Joe was victorious against Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show was headlined with Joe battling the Death Rider member. Joe, who is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship next week, picked up the win with the Coquina Clutch.

Jon Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders came down to the ring after the match, but Powerhouse Hobbs came out with a chair. The two fought off the stable, with Castagnoli taking a front suplex onto the chair during the post-match melee.

That did NOT go the way Claudio Castagnoli wanted it to…#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/6YBFa01JyD — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 8, 2025