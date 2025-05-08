wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Beats Claudio Castagnoli In AEW Dynamite Main Event, Gets Help Against Death Riders

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Samoa Joe Powerhouse Hobbs 5-7-25 Image Credit: AEW

Samoa Joe was victorious against Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show was headlined with Joe battling the Death Rider member. Joe, who is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship next week, picked up the win with the Coquina Clutch.

Jon Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders came down to the ring after the match, but Powerhouse Hobbs came out with a chair. The two fought off the stable, with Castagnoli taking a front suplex onto the chair during the post-match melee.

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, Jeremy Thomas

