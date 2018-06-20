Samoa Joe, Big E, WWE, & More Comment on Vader’s Passing

– It was reported this morning that Leon ‘Vader’ White has passed away at age 63. The wrestling world has started to comment…

Just read about Vader. RIP. One of my all time favorites. Condolences to his friends and family. I still binge watch Vader matches every so often. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) June 20, 2018

Rest in Power Big man. A shame we never got to mix it up more. #VaderTime pic.twitter.com/mFIEUfY1xE — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 20, 2018

Maaaaan…Vader was my guy as a child and was a sweetheart when he came down to FCW to help train us. I’m forever grateful for the conversations I was able to share with him. Condolences to Leon’s son, Jesse, and the rest of his family. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 20, 2018

WWE is saddened to learn that Leon White, better known to WWE audiences as Vader, passed away Monday night at the age of 63. https://t.co/UNIbdS680I — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2018

It's with sad condolences to hear that my long time friend @itsvadertime has passed away. He was a great person to manage and a great human being. pic.twitter.com/R7itvDEdpe — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) June 20, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Vader. Our thoughts are with his family today. pic.twitter.com/7olr0V4NNR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2018

WWE is saddened to learn that Leon White, better known to WWE audiences as Vader, passed away Monday night at the age of 63. White began his sports-entertainment career in the mid-1980s after retiring from the NFL due to injury. He rose to national prominence in Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Association before joining New Japan Pro Wrestling as the masked Big Van Vader. He went on to become one of the promotion’s biggest stars and most feared competitors. Vader then transitioned to World Championship Wrestling, where he would make the biggest mark of his career. He engaged in memorable rivalries with the likes of Sting and Ron Simmons, becoming a dominant, three-time WCW World Champion in the process. In 1996, Vader joined the WWE roster, where he squared off against Superstars such as Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. He also found success on the small screen with a recurring guest role on the popular 1990s television program, “Boy Meets World.” WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.



















