Samoa Joe Breaks Down His Potential Future Title Challengers

– During a recent interview with Niko Knows Best, top AEW World Title contender Samoa Joe discussed potential title challengers he has his eye on if he wins the world title from MJF. Below are some highlights via WrestlingInc.com):

On Swerve Strickland as a potential title challender: “I think when you look at the competitors, especially as of late, I think you have to look at a guy like Swerve Strickland whose game has been amplified tremendously the past few months and has really stepped up in a way that a lot of people didn’t even think he was possible of doing.”

Samoa Joe on Hangman Page, Wardlow, and Keith Lee: “You’ve got guys like Hangman Adam Page, who has had a rough year, but in his own right, is a guy that wants to get in there and have a scrap and get into a fight every night. You go back to guys like Keith Lee, you know, a tremendously tough opponent last time, and you know this is a guy that I see rumbling through people. Powerhouse Hobbs, I’ll give Wardlow another go. I mean, there’s so much talent that wants a piece; you know I’ll be more than happy to dish it out.”

Samoa Joe challenges MJF for the AEW World Title at AEW Worlds End on Saturday, December 30. The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.