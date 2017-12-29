 

WWE News: Samoa Joe’s Cat Passes Away, Stars With Most Wins in 2017, New NXT/Cirque du Soleil Video

December 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samoa Joe

– Samoa Joe noted on Twitter that his cat Ozzie passed away today, as you can see below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to Joe and his family:

– WWE posted the following “List This” video looking at the five stars with the most wins in 2017:

– Here is a new video with NXT’s stars working with Cirque du Soleil on their trampoline:

