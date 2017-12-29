wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe’s Cat Passes Away, Stars With Most Wins in 2017, New NXT/Cirque du Soleil Video
December 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Samoa Joe noted on Twitter that his cat Ozzie passed away today, as you can see below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to Joe and his family:
Awoke to learn we lost this bad ass today. Pets rule, cancer sucks. RIP Ozzie pic.twitter.com/hxfDiwscXW
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) December 29, 2017
– WWE posted the following “List This” video looking at the five stars with the most wins in 2017:
– Here is a new video with NXT’s stars working with Cirque du Soleil on their trampoline: