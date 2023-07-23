Samoa Joe Says Cena And Kazarian Can Put Away A Dozen Pounds Of Poultry In One Sitting

In a recent appearance with Doughboys Media, AEW’s Samoa Joe shared an anecdote from his indie era regarding a duo of bottomless pits later known as John Cena and Frankie Kazarian (via Fightful). According to Joe, a late-night meal at his home turned into a chicken-consumption rivalry between the two wrestlers, and they finished the night tied at at least six pounds each. You can find Joe’s story and watch the complete interview below.

On how the spur-of-the-moment contest came about: “This goes back to when I started. It was John Cena and Frankie Kazarian. We were at my house, we just got done doing a wrestling show, it was probably midnight and we were crashing at my pad because we had another show the next day. My pops, great host, no matter what time of night. It’s midnight and my dad starts cooking. He cooks a pan of chicken breast and all this stuff. There’s about five of us. The guys start eating and there are two sheet trays, completely full, with grilled chicken breast. I had one or two. John and Frankie start going one to one on grilled chicken. They get through two trays. I was amazed my dad whipped up two trays. ‘What are you doing, pop?’ They get through two trays of chicken. They’re now face-to-face and just trying to shovel it in like, ‘I’m not giving up before you give up.’ Finally, they finished all the chicken in the house, there was nothing left to eat, and they called it a draw. They probably both ate six pounds of chicken, if not more.”