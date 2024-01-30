wrestling / News
Samoa Joe To Do Commentary For Swerve Strickland’s AEW Dynamite Match
Samoa Joe will be on commentary for Swerve Strickland’s match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Joe will be at the commentary booth for Strickland’s match against an opponent of Hangman Page’s choosing on Wednesday, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* Adam Page vs. Opponent of Swerve Strickland’s Choice
* Swerve Strickland vs. Opponent of of Adam Page’s Choice
Samoa Joe on commentary
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy
TOMORROW
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@LakefrontArena| New Orleans
LIVE | 8pm ET/7pm CT | TBS@swerveconfident vs Hangman's Choice
Expectations are high for who Hangman will choose to face Swerve on Dynamite, and #AEW World Champion @samoajoe sits in on commentary! pic.twitter.com/jXg7kcRHR1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2024
