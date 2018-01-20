WWE News: Samoa Joe Comments On First Year On Main Roster, WWE Partners With EvanTube, WWE Superstars At Penn State

– Samoa Joe recently spoke with CBR.com about his first year as part of the main roster in the WWE.

He said: “It’s funny. I tell this to a lot of people who ask me this — if I were to have stopped wrestling a year ago, I would have said I had a fantastic career. A very, very fulfilling career. And I think most people would agree with me. But I’ve found myself here on Raw, and I’m literally living in the bonus. This year’s been absolutely fantastic — a lot of high points, a lot of milestones. Being a part of the Raw crew and WWE — I think now I appreciate it more than I would have [earlier], only because I’ve experienced pretty much every other scenario working in this industry outside of WWE. To be here now, it’s very fun for me, and honestly, it’s very enjoyable, because I’m at a point in my career now where I can go out there, I’m confident in what I can do, I’m confident in what I have to offer, and WWE has been very confident in letting me do what I do. It’s a very fun, mutual relationship that we have going so far.”

– WWE superstars recently appeared on the Youtube channel EvanTubeHD for a couple of videos that you can see below.

– WWE stars Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke, The Revival, Elias, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville all visited Penn State to work out at the Penn State Football facility.

Welcome to Happy Valley, @WWE!

These wrestlers pumped some iron before their big show tonight at the @JordanCenter! 💪#WeAre pic.twitter.com/T4RzrTzL8t — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 20, 2018