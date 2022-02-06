wrestling / News
Samoa Joe On Why He’s Stayed Quiet on Social Media
Samoa Joe hasn’t been very active on social media since his WWE release, and he has now explained why. The WWE alumnus, who was released alongside several other NXT staff last month, took to Twitter to comment on his lack of activity since then.
Joe wrote:
“My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It’s amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don’t spend the morning reading the world’s most prolific idiots propped up by the algorithm.”
My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It’s amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don’t spend the morning reading the world most prolific idiots propped up by the algorithm.
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) February 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE
- Footage of Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Appearance Aired On Impact Wrestling
- Victoria Recalls Coming Back For 2021 Royal Rumble, Says She ‘Collapsed’ Backstage After
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)