wrestling / News

Samoa Joe On Why He’s Stayed Quiet on Social Media

February 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samoa Joe WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Samoa Joe hasn’t been very active on social media since his WWE release, and he has now explained why. The WWE alumnus, who was released alongside several other NXT staff last month, took to Twitter to comment on his lack of activity since then.

Joe wrote:

“My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It’s amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don’t spend the morning reading the world’s most prolific idiots propped up by the algorithm.”

