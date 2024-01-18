Samoa Joe Confronted By Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland After World Title Match On AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe held onto his AEW World Title against HOOK on AEW Dynamite, only to find himself dealing with Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. Wednesday night’s show saw Joe defeat his challenger in the main event despite a strong showing by the former FTW Champion.

After the match, HOOK got up and told Joe to bring it to him and Joe attacked HOOK. That brought Page to the ring and Joe backed off, only to find Strickland staring at Page from the crowd:

Samoa Joe with a HUGE URANAGE THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE DESK! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe | @730HOOK pic.twitter.com/cMoG2jttil — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2024